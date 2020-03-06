Iraqi Green Zone hit by 3 Katyusha missiles

Three Katyusha rockets were fired late on Thursday towards the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the U.S. embassy and other missions, in the Iraqi capital, police sources said, according to Reuters.



One rocket landed near the entrance of the Green Zone, the other near the Turkish embassy, the sources said, adding that the damage was unclear. A third rocket landed outside the zone.



The Green Zone, which also houses government buildings, has been repeatedly hit by rockets causing usually only minor damage.