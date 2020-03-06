Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 07 March 2020
Breaking
Iran halts all sports events over coronavirus fears Iran deploys new military reinforcements in Syria’s Saraqib Coronavirus suspect escapes from hospital in Kuwait Iraqi revolution...a quantum leap in collective awareness Is Muqtada al-Sadr able to snuff out Iraq’s mass street protests Iraq boosts monthly oil sales to China by a third despite virus Iraq confirms 1st death from novel coronavirus UNAMI chief urges Iraqi leaders to ‘act fast’ for end to political paralysis Trump and Taliban speak by phone as violence resumes in Afghanistan Coronavirus ‘not that big of deal’: Iran's Khamenei says
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 06 March 2020 05:33 PM

Policeman killed in blast near US embassy in Tunisia

ESbEGNVWAAAOEVF

 Two militants on a motorbike blew themselves up outside the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia on Friday, killing a policeman and injuring several others in the country's most serious attack in months, Reuters reported.


The explosion took place near the embassy's main gate, where a Reuters journalist saw a scorched, damaged motorbike and a damaged police vehicle lying amid debris as police gathered around and a helicopter whirled overhead.


The Interior Ministry said two militants were killed carrying out the attack and five police officers were injured, while a civilian suffered minor injuries. State news agency TAP reported that one policeman was killed.

Related Stories
Read
06tunisia-sub-jumbo

Suicide Bombers Attack Near U.S. Embassy in Tunisia 06 March 2020 10:37 PM

571f7ccf4192392f5f4cfbc2fc4c1179

Chinese province reports 17 new coronavirus infections imported from Iran 06 March 2020 08:52 PM

1-1326197

Saudi Arabia Reopens Mecca, Medina Holy Sites After Coronavirus Closure 06 March 2020 08:34 PM

ccc123

Over 100,000 people infected with coronavirus worldwide: AFP 06 March 2020 07:03 PM

sss

Kingdom urges citizens to declare Iran visits over coronavirus fears 06 March 2020 06:01 PM

iran12

Official death toll in Iran jumps to 17, infections reach 124 06 March 2020 05:48 PM

javier

Ex-UN Secretary General Javier Perez de Cuellar dies 06 March 2020 05:42 PM

turk

Syrian regime forces kill 2 Turkish soldiers in Idlib: Ministry 05 March 2020 10:21 PM

Comments