Russia and Turkey will launch joint patrols along a key highway in northern Syria's Idlib next week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after Moscow and Ankara agreed a ceasefire in the region.



"Joint Turkish-Russian patrolling will begin along the M4 highway" on March 15 between Tronba in Idlib and a village in Latakia province, Lavrov read from a document agreed by the Russian and Turkish presidents in Moscow.