Friday, 06 March 2020
Thursday، 05 March 2020 08:29 PM

Indonesian imprisoned in Singapore for funding ISIS-linked group

An Indonesian maid was jailed for two years in Singapore Thursday for giving money to an ISIS-linked terror outfit blamed for a string of attacks in her home country. 


The affluent city-state is home to over 250,000 maids from neighbouring Indonesia, and has seen a string of cases where foreign domestic helpers have allegedly been radicalised. 


Anindia Afiyantari donated Sg$130 (US$94) last year to charities used as fronts by Indonesia-based Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), described by prosecutors as among "the most dangerous terrorist organisations" in Southeast Asia.

