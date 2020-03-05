Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 06 March 2020
Breaking
Iran halts all sports events over coronavirus fears Iran deploys new military reinforcements in Syria’s Saraqib Coronavirus suspect escapes from hospital in Kuwait Iraqi revolution...a quantum leap in collective awareness Is Muqtada al-Sadr able to snuff out Iraq’s mass street protests Iraq boosts monthly oil sales to China by a third despite virus Iraq confirms 1st death from novel coronavirus UNAMI chief urges Iraqi leaders to ‘act fast’ for end to political paralysis Trump and Taliban speak by phone as violence resumes in Afghanistan Coronavirus ‘not that big of deal’: Iran's Khamenei says
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 05 March 2020 04:28 PM

Iran halts all sports events over coronavirus fears

thumbs_b_c_edcac77ea48e5013d650e985c4f786aa
All sports events were cancelled in Iran due to spread of new coronavirus known as COVID-19 across country, local media reported on Thursday.

All sports events have been called off in country until March 20 in accordance with the decision of the Iranian center working to prevent and combat coronavirus, Sports Medicine News Agency of Iran reported.

According to the decision, all sports competitions and trainings were cancelled, while sports centers were closed.

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Iran climbed to 92, according to the latest figures of Iranian Health Ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO).

A total of 15 more people died of the disease as 586 new cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, Kianoush Jahanpour, a ministry spokesman, said at a news conference in the capital Tehran.

The latest figure brought the total number of infections to over 2,900, the official said.

The new coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, last December and has now spread to 79 countries.

The global death toll is nearing 3,500, with more than 95,000 confirmed cases, according to the WHO.

The WHO, which had declared the outbreak an international health emergency, recently updated the global risk level to “very high”.
Related Stories
Read
turk

Syrian regime forces kill 2 Turkish soldiers in Idlib: Ministry 05 March 2020 10:21 PM

idlib12

Russia to launch joint patrols with Turkey in Idlib: Lavrov 05 March 2020 10:15 PM

indonesian

Iranian regime lied to own people about coronavirus: Hook 05 March 2020 08:47 PM

indonesian

Indonesian imprisoned in Singapore for funding ISIS-linked group 05 March 2020 08:29 PM

iranian-revolutionary-guards-2

Iran deploys new military reinforcements in Syria’s Saraqib 05 March 2020 04:26 PM

https___s3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com_psh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4_images_4_7_8_8_24718874-2-eng-GB_Cropped-1580421113RTS300FZ

Iran reports 107 deaths, 3513 infections from coronavirus: Spokesman 05 March 2020 03:09 PM

20200226_Kuwait_corona_1708060fc05_large (1)

Coronavirus suspect escapes from hospital in Kuwait 05 March 2020 02:25 PM

Perez de Cuellar

Former U.N. Chief, who helped broker Iran-Iraq ceasefire, dies aged 100 05 March 2020 01:05 PM

Comments