Thursday, 05 March 2020
Thursday، 05 March 2020 12:20 AM

Saudi-led coalition announces foiling attack on oil tanker off Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it had foiled an attack on an oil tanker off the country's coast, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday, according to Reuters.


The tanker was sailing towards the Gulf of Aden when it was targeted by four boats, with one of the unmanned vessels "trying to explode it", coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said in the statement carried on SPA. The statement did not say who was behind the attack.


The coalition has in the past accused Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement of trying to attack vessels off the coast of Yemen with unmanned boats laden with explosives. 

