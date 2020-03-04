Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 04 March 2020
Wednesday، 04 March 2020 12:54 AM

Iran's nuclear stockpile now five times over nuclear deal limit

The UN watchdog admonished Tehran on Tuesday for failing to provide access to two undeclared locations or fully answer its questions about past activities there.

 

Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium is more than five times the 300 kg limit set by the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal, announced the International Atomic Energy

Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday, according to AFP.

 

The Iranian stockpile stood at 1,510 kg as of February 19. Some experts consider this amount enough in order to produce a nuclear weapon, but there are still several steps Iran would need to take before making it suitable for a nuclear weapon. The Islamic Republic has not been enriching uranium above 4.5%, according to the IAEA report.

