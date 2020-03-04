Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 04 March 2020
Wednesday، 04 March 2020 12:41 AM

UAE reports six new coronavirus cases, total up to 27

Six new cases of the coronavirus were detected in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, state news agency WAM reported citing the country’s health authorities.

UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said the six cases include two people from Russia, two from Italy, one from Germany, and one from Colombia.

The six new coronavirus infections take the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 27.

On Monday, the UAE evacuated its citizens from Iran as part of the country’s efforts to confront the spread of the coronavirus, according to WAM.

Last Friday, the UAE Tour’s two remaining stages have been canceled after coronavirus cases were confirmed in event staff members.
