Death toll hits 22 from Tennessee tornado



At least 22 people are dead after at least one powerful tornado tore through Tennessee in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning. Tens of thousands have been left without power and at least 45 buildings collapsed in and around Nashville, the state capital.



Nashville's electricity company said more than 44,000 customers had been affected by power outages. Throughout the city, streets were littered with fallen trees and debris. Many people reported broken windows caused by high winds.



The overnight storm may impact voting in Tuesday's presidential primary election. Tennessee is one of 14 states taking part in Super Tuesday contests to select a Democratic nominee to face President Donald Trump in November. Some damaged polling stations had to be moved only hours before voting was set to begin. Officials said sites that opened late would be held open an hour later to accommodate those impacted by the storm.