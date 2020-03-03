Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday، 03 March 2020 01:17 PM

Jailed British-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe in good health, Tehran says

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Jailed British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in good health, Iran’s judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday, after her husband said on Saturday he believed she had contracted the coronavirus in prison. 


“Mrs. Nazanin Zaghari, we looked into it and she is in good health,” Gholamhossein Esmaili said. “Yesterday, she had contact with her family and told them about her good health.” 

 

On Saturday, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard Ratcliffe said campaigners believed she had contracted the coronavirus in Tehran’s Evin prison, blaming a lack of hygiene material for inmates. 


Iran has had the highest number of deaths from coronavirus outside of China, where the virus originated.

