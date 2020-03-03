Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 03 March 2020
Breaking
Iraq coronavirus outbreak throws fresh fuel on protests Britain’s FM visits Oman, Saudi Arabia to boost post-Brexit ties Azerbaijan closes border with Iran over coronavirus concerns Iran raises death toll to 54 from new coronavirus Iraq's federal oil exports rise 3.3% in February Iraq parliament postpones confidence vote over Allawi gov't again Arab League Summit Postponed Amid Corona Fear Iraq, Lebanon Report More Coronavirus Cases Iran's president proposes trilateral summit over Syria Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 03 March 2020 01:12 PM

Turkey says Syrian government warplane shot down

Idlib

The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that a warplane of the Syrian government forces had been shot down in the course of a Turkish-led military offensive launched in northwest Syria to push back the forces of President Bashar al-Assad. 


The ministry described the downed jet as an L-39 warplane.

 

The state-run news agency SANA reported that a Syrian government warplane was targeted by Turkish forces in Idlib on Tuesday.

 

Turkey launched a military offensive last week in northwest Syria to push back government forces looking to re-take the rebel stronghold. 

Related Stories
Read
Iran flags

Iran's judiciary says 'CIA spy' will be executed soon in online statement 03 March 2020 01:19 PM

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Jailed British-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe in good health, Tehran says 03 March 2020 01:17 PM

Pope Francis

Pope Francis tests negative for coronavirus: Italy report 03 March 2020 11:18 AM

corona12

South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan are greatest virus concern: WHO 02 March 2020 11:02 PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi

Iraq's Abdul Mahdi says will walk away from caretaker PM role 02 March 2020 10:57 PM

corona12

UAE to evacuate its citizens in Iran: WAM 02 March 2020 10:47 PM

88a549cc-29c5-420d-a49b-800c9fd16976_16x9_788x442

Britain’s FM visits Oman, Saudi Arabia to boost post-Brexit ties 02 March 2020 06:06 PM

arrest

Latvia arrests citizen on suspicion of spying for Moscow 02 March 2020 05:46 PM

Comments