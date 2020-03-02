Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 03 March 2020
Monday، 02 March 2020

Iraq's Abdul Mahdi says will walk away from caretaker PM role

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi
Adil Abdul Mahdi will walk away from his role as Iraq's caretaker prime minister and will not conduct most of his official duties, he said in a statement on Monday, deepening a political crisis in the oil producer.
Abdul Mahdi called on parliament to call early elections on Dec. 4, the statement said, which came a day after lawmakers failed to approve a cabinet of his designated successor Mohammed Allawi, who later then withdrew his candidacy.
