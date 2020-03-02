Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 03 March 2020
Monday، 02 March 2020

Latvia arrests citizen on suspicion of spying for Moscow

Latvia said Monday a citizen thought to be working for Russia has been arrested for trying to recruit a secret service officer to spy for Moscow, AFP reported.


"The agent... contacted the Latvian officer to try to recruit him into handing over classified material that could then be used by Russia's secret services against Latvia but the agent has been arrested instead," Latvia's security service said in a statement. 


The man, whose name was not disclosed, contacted the officer in July and was arrested in November. He faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted. 


Contacted by AFP, the Russian embassy in Latvia declined comment. Moscow regularly rejects such charges.

