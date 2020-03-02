Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 03 March 2020
Monday، 02 March 2020 05:37 PM

Advisor to Khamenei dies of coronavirus

IRANTW

An adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died from the new coronavirus, as other top officials in the country are confirmed to be infected, according to multiple reports on Monday, Fox News reported.

The Iranian Health Ministry recorded 523 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's known total to 1,501. They mark a 53 percent increase since the day before.

Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 71, was an Expediency Council member who advised Khamenei and settled disputes between him and parliament. COVID-19 has already infected Iran's vice president and deputy health minister.

