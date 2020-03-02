Salih urges lawmakers to pick alternative to Allawi

President Barham Salih calls upon lawmakers to work seriously to achieve a true national agreement on choosing an alternative prime minister, the presidency said in a statement.



Referring to the statement issued by Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Tawfiq Allawi about the reasons that he could not form the cabinet within the period stipulated in the constitution. However, based on Article 76 of the constitution, the president embarks consultations to choose another candidate within 15 days and within the scope of his national and constitutional responsibilities.



While thanking Allawi for his efforts and his stance to apologize for not forming the cabinet, Salih calls upon lawmakers to work seriously to achieve a true national agreement on choosing an alternative Prime Minister who would be acceptable by the people, within the period stipulated in the constitution in order to form a government capable of carrying out its tasks in the light of the serious challenges facing Iraq.



The president confirms that the difficult conditions currently witnessed by the country require all of us to have a responsible national attitude. Furthermore, the alternative figure who would be designated to form the interim government should be acceptable by both people and lawmakers. The interim government should abide by its obligations toward citizens, and it is entrusted with holding early parliamentary elections.



In this respect, Salih stresses that security, political and economic ramifications in addition to the health challenges facing Iraq, the region and the world oblige us to accelerate the resolving the file of the interim government formation to protect the security and safety of citizens and to move toward achieving the reform project as an Iraqi national entitlement.

Media Office of the Presidency