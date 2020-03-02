Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 02 March 2020
Monday، 02 March 2020 11:35 AM

Iraqi prime minister candidate Mohammed Allawi quits as vacuum looms

Iraq’s appointed Prime Minister Mohammed Allawi declared his withdrawal from the post Sunday night after failing to secure parliamentary support for his cabinet selection,prolonging the country’s political impasse in the face of multiple fiscal,health and security challenges.

Prime Minister-designate criticized unidentified political parties,saying:“They were not serious about introducing the changes they promised the people.”  He accused them of putting obstacles in the way of a new and independent government.

“If I agreed to offer concessions,I would be prime minister now,but I tried everything possible to save the country from sliding toward the unknown and resolve the current crisis,”he said.

“But the negotiations hit repeated snags,”he said,justifying his decision to withdraw,in a short address to the nation. He accused certain sides of “just for narrow interests” in negotiations.

A month after being chosen for the post,Allawi’s removal plunges the nation into more turmoil at a critical time and as the country weathers turbulent times,including continuing anti-government demonstrations and the constant threat of festering tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
