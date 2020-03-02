Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 02 March 2020
Breaking
Azerbaijan closes border with Iran over coronavirus concerns Iran raises death toll to 54 from new coronavirus Iraq's federal oil exports rise 3.3% in February Iraq parliament postpones confidence vote over Allawi gov't again Arab League Summit Postponed Amid Corona Fear Iraq, Lebanon Report More Coronavirus Cases Iran's president proposes trilateral summit over Syria Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV US, Taliban sign historic peace deal Qatar announces first case of coronavirus
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 02 March 2020 09:39 AM

North Korea Launches Two Projectiles: Seoul

AP_20001071284158
North Korea has launched two unknown projectiles, South Korea’s military reported Monday -- apparently the North’s first rocket launches of the year.

The projectiles were fired from the Wonsan area toward the sea off North Korea’s east coast, said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. It did not say what type of weapons were launched or how far they traveled.

The launch suggests North Korea will continue provocations, even as it implements emergency measures to prevent or contain a coronavirus outbreak. North Korean authorities have warned those virus containment measures are a matter of “national survival.”

North Korea last conducted a projectile launch in late November. That test came as North Korea was warning of its end-of-year deadline for the United States to offer more concessions in nuclear talks.
Read
hakim12

Hakim, UN Under-Secretary General talk counterterrorism efforts 02 March 2020 03:23 PM

corona3

Iraqi Health Ministry confirms 2 new coronavirus cases 02 March 2020 02:42 PM

salih12

Salih urges lawmakers to pick alternative to Allawi 02 March 2020 02:39 PM

1

Iraqi prime minister candidate Mohammed Allawi quits as vacuum looms 02 March 2020 11:35 AM

salih

Salih, UN Under-Secretary General discuss combating terrorism 01 March 2020 11:38 PM

corona12

6 new coronavirus cases reported in Iraq: Health Ministry 01 March 2020 11:29 PM

prot

Security forces kill protester in Baghdad: police source 01 March 2020 11:26 PM

download

Iraq's federal oil exports rise 3.3% in February 01 March 2020 04:49 PM

Comments