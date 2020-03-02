Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 02 March 2020
Azerbaijan closes border with Iran over coronavirus concerns Iran raises death toll to 54 from new coronavirus Iraq's federal oil exports rise 3.3% in February Iraq parliament postpones confidence vote over Allawi gov't again Arab League Summit Postponed Amid Corona Fear Iraq, Lebanon Report More Coronavirus Cases Iran's president proposes trilateral summit over Syria Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV US, Taliban sign historic peace deal Qatar announces first case of coronavirus
Monday، 02 March 2020 12:07 AM

Some British staff evacuated from embassy in Iran due to coronavirus

Dependants and some staff are being evacuated from the British embassy in Tehran as of March 1 due to coronavirus but essential staff will remain, Britain's Foreign Office said on Sunday as part of a travel advisory for Iran posted online.


"As of 1 March, dependants and some staff from the British Embassy are being withdrawn from Iran due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Essential staff needed to continue critical work will remain," the advisory said. "In the event that the situation deteriorates further, the ability of the British Embassy to provide assistance to British nationals from within Iran may be limited."

