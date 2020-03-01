Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 02 March 2020
Breaking
Azerbaijan closes border with Iran over coronavirus concerns Iran raises death toll to 54 from new coronavirus Iraq's federal oil exports rise 3.3% in February Iraq parliament postpones confidence vote over Allawi gov't again Arab League Summit Postponed Amid Corona Fear Iraq, Lebanon Report More Coronavirus Cases Iran's president proposes trilateral summit over Syria Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV US, Taliban sign historic peace deal Qatar announces first case of coronavirus
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 01 March 2020 11:54 PM

France closes Louvre due to coronavirus outbreak in Europe

14524580800_6b7dfc194e_b

France's famed Louvre museum closed Sunday as coronavirus cases mounted across Europe and beyond, with the global death toll nearing 3,000.


The virus has now infected more than 88,000 people and spread to more than 60 countries around the world, well beyond the epicentre in China where it first emerged late last year.


It has rattled global markets and prompted unprecedented measures from governments scrambling to contain the outbreak, which the World Health Organization has warned could become a pandemic. 

Related Stories
Read
ccc

Some British staff evacuated from embassy in Iran due to coronavirus 02 March 2020 12:07 AM

idlib

Turkish drone strikes kill 19 Syrian regime soldiers 02 March 2020 12:02 AM

corona12

Iran reports 54 deaths due to coronavirus 01 March 2020 11:43 PM

20200221_2_40970697_52382741

Azerbaijan closes border with Iran over coronavirus concerns 01 March 2020 05:15 PM

_111046877_mediaitem111046873

Iran raises death toll to 54 from new coronavirus 01 March 2020 05:12 PM

1

Arab League Summit Postponed Amid Corona Fear 01 March 2020 04:33 PM

iran

Trump offers Iran help against coronavirus outbreak 01 March 2020 12:47 AM

us troops afghan

Trump: US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan starts 'immediately' 01 March 2020 12:37 AM

Comments