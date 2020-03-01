Salih, UN Under-Secretary General discuss combating terrorism

Iraqi President Barham Salih met on Sunday at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad with the United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary General and Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng along with his delegation.



The President and the UN's Special Adviser jointly discussed the international efforts aimed at putting an end to the crimes and violations committed by terrorist organizations against citizens which can only be described as genocide.



Furthermore, they emphasized and urged to hold accountable those involved in committing these heinous acts as well as offenders must be brought to justice through international courts and to be received a deterrent punishment.

The two sides reviewed the means of cooperation between Iraq and the International Organization on documenting crimes committed by ISIS against the population of Iraqi cities before being liberated.



Assistance needs to be offered by the International Community for the families affected by these criminal acts which are contrary to the fundamental human right's principles approved by the United Nations, was highlighted as well at the concluding of the meeting.