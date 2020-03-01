Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 02 March 2020
Breaking
Azerbaijan closes border with Iran over coronavirus concerns Iran raises death toll to 54 from new coronavirus Iraq's federal oil exports rise 3.3% in February Iraq parliament postpones confidence vote over Allawi gov't again Arab League Summit Postponed Amid Corona Fear Iraq, Lebanon Report More Coronavirus Cases Iran's president proposes trilateral summit over Syria Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV US, Taliban sign historic peace deal Qatar announces first case of coronavirus
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 01 March 2020 11:38 PM

Salih, UN Under-Secretary General discuss combating terrorism

salih

Iraqi President Barham Salih met on Sunday at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad with the United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary General and Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng along with his delegation.


The President and the UN's Special Adviser jointly discussed the international efforts aimed at putting an end to the crimes and violations committed by terrorist organizations against citizens which can only be described as genocide.


Furthermore, they emphasized and urged to hold accountable those involved in committing these heinous acts as well as offenders must be brought to justice through international courts and to be received a deterrent punishment.
The two sides reviewed the means of cooperation between Iraq and the International Organization on documenting crimes committed by ISIS against the population of Iraqi cities before being liberated.


Assistance needs to be offered by the International Community for the families affected by these criminal acts which are contrary to the fundamental human right's principles approved by the United Nations, was highlighted as well at the concluding of the meeting.

Related Stories
Read
corona12

6 new coronavirus cases reported in Iraq: Health Ministry 01 March 2020 11:29 PM

prot

Security forces kill protester in Baghdad: police source 01 March 2020 11:26 PM

download

Iraq's federal oil exports rise 3.3% in February 01 March 2020 04:49 PM

iraqparliament

Iraq parliament postpones confidence vote over Allawi gov't again 01 March 2020 04:35 PM

an_employee_from_a_disinfection_company_sanitizes_a_closed_school_as_a_precaution_against_the_spread_of_the_coronavirus_in_sidon_lebanon_february_29_2020._reuters

Iraq, Lebanon Report More Coronavirus Cases 01 March 2020 04:21 PM

Thy_fcb_new_aircraft_borak

Turkey suspends flights to, from Iraq over coronavirus outbreak 29 February 2020 10:59 PM

corona

5 new coronavirus cases detected in Iraq 29 February 2020 09:52 PM

1

Ten fighters of Hezbollah killed in Saraqeb battles as military reinforcement arrives in the area 29 February 2020 05:15 PM

Comments