Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 02 March 2020
Breaking
Azerbaijan closes border with Iran over coronavirus concerns Iran raises death toll to 54 from new coronavirus Iraq's federal oil exports rise 3.3% in February Iraq parliament postpones confidence vote over Allawi gov't again Arab League Summit Postponed Amid Corona Fear Iraq, Lebanon Report More Coronavirus Cases Iran's president proposes trilateral summit over Syria Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV US, Taliban sign historic peace deal Qatar announces first case of coronavirus
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 01 March 2020 04:49 PM

Iraq's federal oil exports rise 3.3% in February

download

Iraq's federal crude oil exports, which excludes the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, rose 3.3% in February from a month earlier on increased shipments from southern terminals in OPEC's second-largest oil producer, according to official data seen by S&P Global Platts.

 

Federal exports climbed to 3.415 million b/d in February, up from 3.306 million b/d in January, according to figures from State Oil Marketing Organization obtained by Platts.


The February figure is 311,000 lower than the all-time record of 3.726 million b/d in December 2018.


Exports in January fell 3.5% from a month earlier due to bad weather in the upper Persian Gulf that affected loadings.


Iraq, which for most of last year flouted its OPEC+ quota, is struggling to comply with its new production limit of 4.46 million b/d that runs from January through March.


OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, are in the midst of trimming global output by 1.7 million b/d to soak up excess supply in the first quarter. The alliance is also mulling shaving another 600,000 b/d from output due to a drop in oil demand in top oil importer China, where the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has crimped economic growth.


In February, Iraq said its January production fell 70,000 b/d to 4.47 million b/d, still above its OPEC+ quota.


The latest S&P Global Platts OPEC survey also showed overproduction in January at 4.6 million b/d, breaking a four-month trend of improving compliance.

Related Stories
Read
salih

Salih, UN Under-Secretary General discuss combating terrorism 01 March 2020 11:38 PM

corona12

6 new coronavirus cases reported in Iraq: Health Ministry 01 March 2020 11:29 PM

prot

Security forces kill protester in Baghdad: police source 01 March 2020 11:26 PM

iraqparliament

Iraq parliament postpones confidence vote over Allawi gov't again 01 March 2020 04:35 PM

an_employee_from_a_disinfection_company_sanitizes_a_closed_school_as_a_precaution_against_the_spread_of_the_coronavirus_in_sidon_lebanon_february_29_2020._reuters

Iraq, Lebanon Report More Coronavirus Cases 01 March 2020 04:21 PM

Thy_fcb_new_aircraft_borak

Turkey suspends flights to, from Iraq over coronavirus outbreak 29 February 2020 10:59 PM

corona

5 new coronavirus cases detected in Iraq 29 February 2020 09:52 PM

1

Ten fighters of Hezbollah killed in Saraqeb battles as military reinforcement arrives in the area 29 February 2020 05:15 PM

Comments