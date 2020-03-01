Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 01 March 2020
Sunday، 01 March 2020 12:37 AM

Trump: US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan starts 'immediately'

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the first withdrawals of US troops from Afghanistan are starting "immediately," following the successful signing of a deal with the Taliban, AFP reported.


Asked when the drawdown would begin under the accord, Trump told journalists: "Like today, OK? Today. They'll start immediately."


The deal signed Saturday in Doha will see US troops and the smaller numbers of foreign allies pulling out of Afghanistan within 14 months, as long as the Taliban stick to commitments to negotiate with the Western-backed government in Kabul and repel international jihadist groups.


The US, which currently has between 12,000 and 13,000 troops in Afghanistan, will draw that number down to 8,600 within 135 days of the signing.

