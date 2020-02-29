Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 01 March 2020
Breaking
Iran's president proposes trilateral summit over Syria Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV US, Taliban sign historic peace deal Qatar announces first case of coronavirus Iraq par't postpones vote on Allawi's government over lack of quorum Bahrain suspends flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon amid coronavirus fears Iraq closes public spaces as first coronavirus case hits capital Tunisia announces death of 2 ISIS terrorists China city offers $1,400 reward for virus patients who report to authorities Pope Francis rules out visiting Iraq this year
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 29 February 2020 11:15 PM

Russia, Turkey set to discuss Syria conflict: Kremlin

Russia plans to deliver missiles to Turkey in July, US takes dim view

Russia and Turkey will discuss all aspects of the Syrian conflict at talks in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call, the Kremlin said on Saturday. 


Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Friday to arrange a meeting to address tensions in Syria’s Idlib province, after the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in a strike by Syrian government forces, who are backed by Russian air power.

 

A Kremlin statement on Putin’s conversation with Macron did not specify when the Russian leader would meet Erdogan but officials on both sides have said they are due to meet on March 5 or 6. 

Putin also discussed Idlib by phone with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said in a separate statement. 


“A consensus was expressed on the need to fully implement the agreements reached ... regarding, above all, the fight against terrorists, while respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said. 

Related Stories
Read
iran

Trump offers Iran help against coronavirus outbreak 01 March 2020 12:47 AM

us troops afghan

Trump: US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan starts 'immediately' 01 March 2020 12:37 AM

Corona

First coronavirus death in U.S. reported in Washington state 29 February 2020 10:46 PM

trump

Trump says no need to panic after coronavirus case died in US 29 February 2020 10:42 PM

download

Iran's president proposes trilateral summit over Syria 29 February 2020 10:39 PM

pompeo

Pompeo warns Iran not to spoil deal in Afghanistan 29 February 2020 10:33 PM

163f3733-647a-49c9-9c58-91be3259080f_16x9_788x442

Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV 29 February 2020 06:30 PM

_111046877_mediaitem111046873

Ultra-conservative Shiite cleric slams Friday prayers cancellation in Iran 29 February 2020 06:17 PM

Comments