Trump says no need to panic after coronavirus case died in US

President Donald Trump said Saturday that despite the first death on US soil from the new coronavirus, the threat to Americans remained low and there was no reason for "panic," AFP reported.



Trump confirmed that the first fatality, announced by officials in Washington state, was a woman in her late 50s. She lived in King county, which includes Seattle, local officials said.



"Additional cases in the United States are likely," Trump told a White House news conference, adding that "healthy individuals should be able to fully recover."