Iran's president proposes trilateral summit over Syria

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that Iran is ready to host a meeting with the participation of the president's of Iran, Turkey and Russia over the ongoing conflicts in Syria.



In a telephone conversation with the Turkish President Recep Teyyep Erdogan, Rouhani stressed the integrity of Syria and elimination of the "terrorist group" in the Arab state.



In the battle against the terrorists, the fate of the civilians is also at stake, he said.



These issues can be addressed in a summit of three countries which Tehran is ready to host, he added.



For his part, Erdogan also stressed the political solution to Syria conflicts, saying that the current situation of escalation of tensions in Idlib of Syria has put in risk the peace process that had already begun in the Syrian northern district.



Foreign and defense officials from Russia and Turkey have reiterated their commitment to "reducing tensions on the ground" in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.



The agreement was reached during the last round of consultations between Russian and Turkish delegations held from Wednesday to Friday in Ankara, the ministry said in a statement.



It said both sides continue to consider concrete steps to achieve lasting stability in the Idlib de-escalation zone by ensuring the full implementation of the memorandums signed on May 4, 2017 and Sept. 17, 2018, respectively.

