Sunday, 01 March 2020
Saturday، 29 February 2020 09:52 PM

5 new coronavirus cases detected in Iraq

Iraq has detected five new cases of coronavirus, four in Baghdad and one in Babel province, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 13, Reuters reported.


All five had recently returned from visits to neighbouring Iran and had been placed in quarantine, the ministry said.


On Wednesday Iraq banned public gatherings and barred entry by travellers from Kuwait and Bahrain, prohibiting travel to or from a total of nine countries.


Iraq has cultural and religious ties with Iran which is one of the worst-hit countries outside China.

