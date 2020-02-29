Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 29 February 2020
Saturday، 29 February 2020 06:30 PM

Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV

Iran confirmed on Saturday 205 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to Iranian state TV.

 


Iran’s death toll from the outbreak has reached 43, a health official told state TV, adding that the number of infected people across the country has reached 593.

“Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll is 43 now. The new confirmed infected cases since yesterday is 205 that makes the total number of confirmed infected people 593,” Kianush Jahanpur told state TV.


The Islamic Republic is preparing for the possibility of “tens of thousands” coming to test for the virus, underscoring the concern over the outbreak there, he said.


Several countries, including Bahrain and Kuwait, suspended travel to the country in an effort to contain the outbreak.


