Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 29 February 2020
Breaking
Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV US, Taliban sign historic peace deal Qatar announces first case of coronavirus Iraq par't postpones vote on Allawi's government over lack of quorum Bahrain suspends flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon amid coronavirus fears Iraq closes public spaces as first coronavirus case hits capital Tunisia announces death of 2 ISIS terrorists China city offers $1,400 reward for virus patients who report to authorities Pope Francis rules out visiting Iraq this year Trump picks Pence to lead coronavirus response
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 29 February 2020 06:17 PM

Ultra-conservative Shiite cleric slams Friday prayers cancellation in Iran

_111046877_mediaitem111046873

An ultra-conservative ayatollah in Iran has condemned the government decision to suspend Friday Prayer gatherings, in wake of coronavirus spread, saying it is God’s command.


In his written sermon for Friday,  Ahmad Alamolhoda says he has obeyed the government decision not to hold Friday Prayer gatherings, but it is not a “justifiable” order, since cities and the country are not in quarantine and health officials have endorsed holding open air gatherings in Mashhad and other parts of the country.

Alamolhoda, the Friday Prayer Imam of the holy city of Mashhad in northeast Iran, is known for his fundamentalist views and his staunch support for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

 

It is not clear which health officials Alamolhoda was referring to.


The council supervising Friday Prayers decided February 28 to cancel prayer gatherings in 23 provincial capitals to minimize the risk of coronavirus spreading further among the population.

Related Stories
Read
163f3733-647a-49c9-9c58-91be3259080f_16x9_788x442

Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV 29 February 2020 06:30 PM

houthi-rebels-2

South Yemen gunmen prevent ship from offloading fuel in Aden 29 February 2020 06:09 PM

iran-coronavirus

Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43 29 February 2020 06:02 PM

skynews-doha-afghanistan-peace-deal_4934420

US, Taliban sign historic peace deal 29 February 2020 05:37 PM

50db202f-b85b-4bcb-b40a-94aa66ee1a1c_16x9_788x442

Qatar announces first case of coronavirus 29 February 2020 05:33 PM

1

Chinese manufacturing hits record low amid coronavirus outbreak 29 February 2020 05:07 PM

idlib

Attack by Syrian regime, Russia in Idlib 'reckless, brutal': UK 28 February 2020 06:43 PM

corona

Iran reports 8 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 34 28 February 2020 06:11 PM

Comments