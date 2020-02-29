Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 29 February 2020
Breaking
Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV US, Taliban sign historic peace deal Qatar announces first case of coronavirus Iraq par't postpones vote on Allawi's government over lack of quorum Bahrain suspends flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon amid coronavirus fears Iraq closes public spaces as first coronavirus case hits capital Tunisia announces death of 2 ISIS terrorists China city offers $1,400 reward for virus patients who report to authorities Pope Francis rules out visiting Iraq this year Trump picks Pence to lead coronavirus response
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 29 February 2020 05:33 PM

Qatar announces first case of coronavirus

50db202f-b85b-4bcb-b40a-94aa66ee1a1c_16x9_788x442

Qatar’s health ministry reported on Saturday the first case of coronavirus infection in the country.

The patient is a 36 year-old Qatari who returned recently from Iran, the ministry said in a statement, adding that he is a stable condition.

With Qatar reporting its first infection, Saudi Arabia becomes the only Gulf country not to have signaled any coronavirus case.

The country most affected by the outbreak in the Gulf region is Iran, with 43 deaths and nearly 600 hundred confirmed infections, according to Tehran’s official death toll.

The majority of infections in other Gulf countries were diagnosed in people who had visited Iran or who came into contact with people who had been there.

The only deaths reported so far in the region are in Iran.

The United Arab Emirates advised banks to reschedule loans and reduce fees and commissions on Saturday as part of measures to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The UAE education ministry also announced the suspension of nursery school classes.


Kuwait has reported 45 coronavirus infections, Bahrain 38, the United Arab Emirates 21 of whom five recovered, Oman six of whom one recovered. Iraq has reported eight infections.

Related Stories
Read
163f3733-647a-49c9-9c58-91be3259080f_16x9_788x442

Iran confirms 205 new coronavirus cases: State TV 29 February 2020 06:30 PM

_111046877_mediaitem111046873

Ultra-conservative Shiite cleric slams Friday prayers cancellation in Iran 29 February 2020 06:17 PM

houthi-rebels-2

South Yemen gunmen prevent ship from offloading fuel in Aden 29 February 2020 06:09 PM

iran-coronavirus

Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43 29 February 2020 06:02 PM

skynews-doha-afghanistan-peace-deal_4934420

US, Taliban sign historic peace deal 29 February 2020 05:37 PM

1

Chinese manufacturing hits record low amid coronavirus outbreak 29 February 2020 05:07 PM

idlib

Attack by Syrian regime, Russia in Idlib 'reckless, brutal': UK 28 February 2020 06:43 PM

corona

Iran reports 8 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 34 28 February 2020 06:11 PM

Comments