Ten fighters of Hezbollah killed in Saraqeb battles as military reinforcement arrives in the area

SOHR activists have documented the killing of at least ten fighters of the “Lebanese Hezbollah”, including commanders, in battles and clashes in Saraqeb city and surrounding areas. Observatory activists also reported seeing military mobilizations of “Hezbollah” nearby Saraqeb and in the southern countryside of Aleppo.



On the other hand, battles are still continuing nearby Saraqeb, amid Turkish artillery shelling.



Meanwhile, Russian jets continue bombardment targeting Sarmin and Qumaynas nearby Saraqeb, bringing the number of today’s airstrikes to 114. The airstrikes hit Saraqeb city and its vicinity, Tarnabah, areas in Jabal Al-Zawiyah and west of Idlib.



For their part, regime jets executed 12 raids targeting Saraqeb and Sarmin in Idlib countryside.