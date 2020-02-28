Iraqi activist assassinated in Diwaniyah: IWDC

Iraqi Warcrime Documentation Center on Friday said armed persons stabbed activist Abdul Azim Al-Swadi by knives to death in front of his house in Al-Diwaniyah.

This comes as a part of a series of assassinations against political activists since protests started in October against corruption and Iranian influence.

Earlier in February, British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey denounced the assassination of Nizar Dhanoun, CEO of al-Rasheed TV, by unknown gunmen, calling for the respect of the freedom of opinion.



