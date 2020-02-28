Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 29 February 2020
Breaking
Iraq par't postpones vote on Allawi's government over lack of quorum Bahrain suspends flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon amid coronavirus fears Iraq closes public spaces as first coronavirus case hits capital Tunisia announces death of 2 ISIS terrorists China city offers $1,400 reward for virus patients who report to authorities Pope Francis rules out visiting Iraq this year Trump picks Pence to lead coronavirus response Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages to holy sites over coronavirus Iran’s Incompetent Response to Coronavirus Threatens Middle East Rouhani: Iran has no plans to quarantine cities over coronavirus outbreak
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 28 February 2020 06:11 PM

Iran reports 8 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 34

corona

Iran on Friday reported eight new deaths from coronavirus, raising its toll to 34, as the number of infections jumped again in the Islamic republic, one of the worst-hit countries, AFP reported.


Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 143 cases had been detected over the past 24 hours, increasing the total of confirmed infections to 388.


Among the new cases, 64 were in Tehran while the number of provinces hit by the outbreak rose to 24, Jahanpour said.


"We are currently in a phase in which infections are increasing," he said, predicting that the situation "will continue for some days, even weeks".

Related Stories
Read
idlib

Attack by Syrian regime, Russia in Idlib 'reckless, brutal': UK 28 February 2020 06:43 PM

afghan

US reports 'significant reduction' in violence in Afghanistan 28 February 2020 06:05 PM

pompeo

Pompeo says Iranian healthcare infrastructure not robust 28 February 2020 05:59 PM

us troops saudi

US asks its military in Saudi Arabia to avoid crowded venues 28 February 2020 03:59 PM

iran-coronavirus

Iranian gov't closes schools for 3 days over coronavirus 28 February 2020 03:56 PM

trade

US grants sanctions waiver to ease humanitarian trade to Iran 28 February 2020 02:03 AM

erdogan

Turkey strikes Syrian regime targets in retaliation: Erdogan 28 February 2020 01:56 AM

corona1

New coronavirus epidemic at "decisive point": WHO 27 February 2020 11:46 PM

Comments