Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 29 February 2020
Breaking
Iraq par't postpones vote on Allawi's government over lack of quorum Bahrain suspends flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon amid coronavirus fears Iraq closes public spaces as first coronavirus case hits capital Tunisia announces death of 2 ISIS terrorists China city offers $1,400 reward for virus patients who report to authorities Pope Francis rules out visiting Iraq this year Trump picks Pence to lead coronavirus response Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages to holy sites over coronavirus Iran’s Incompetent Response to Coronavirus Threatens Middle East Rouhani: Iran has no plans to quarantine cities over coronavirus outbreak
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 28 February 2020 06:05 PM

US reports 'significant reduction' in violence in Afghanistan

afghan

The United States has seen a significant reduction in violence in Afghanistan during the past six days, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, one day before Washington hopes to sign a U.S.-Taliban deal on a U.S. troop withdrawal, Reuters reported.

"We have seen just these last six days a significant reduction in violence in Afghanistan and we are watching closely to see if the Islamic Republic of Iran begins to take even more active measures, active measures that undermine our efforts at peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan," Pompeo told lawmakers. 

Related Stories
Last Modified: Friday، 28 February 2020 06:08 PM
Read
idlib

Attack by Syrian regime, Russia in Idlib 'reckless, brutal': UK 28 February 2020 06:43 PM

corona

Iran reports 8 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 34 28 February 2020 06:11 PM

pompeo

Pompeo says Iranian healthcare infrastructure not robust 28 February 2020 05:59 PM

us troops saudi

US asks its military in Saudi Arabia to avoid crowded venues 28 February 2020 03:59 PM

iran-coronavirus

Iranian gov't closes schools for 3 days over coronavirus 28 February 2020 03:56 PM

trade

US grants sanctions waiver to ease humanitarian trade to Iran 28 February 2020 02:03 AM

erdogan

Turkey strikes Syrian regime targets in retaliation: Erdogan 28 February 2020 01:56 AM

corona1

New coronavirus epidemic at "decisive point": WHO 27 February 2020 11:46 PM

Comments