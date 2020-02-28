Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 28 February 2020
Breaking
Iraq par't postpones vote on Allawi's government over lack of quorum Bahrain suspends flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon amid coronavirus fears Iraq closes public spaces as first coronavirus case hits capital Tunisia announces death of 2 ISIS terrorists China city offers $1,400 reward for virus patients who report to authorities Pope Francis rules out visiting Iraq this year Trump picks Pence to lead coronavirus response Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages to holy sites over coronavirus Iran’s Incompetent Response to Coronavirus Threatens Middle East Rouhani: Iran has no plans to quarantine cities over coronavirus outbreak
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 28 February 2020 02:03 AM

US grants sanctions waiver to ease humanitarian trade to Iran

trade

The United States on Thursday granted a license to allow for certain humanitarian trade transactions with Iran's sanctioned central bank, a move it said was in step with the formalization of a Swiss humanitarian trade channel.


The newly created channel, which the US Treasury Department said became fully operational on Thursday as it granted the license, would allow for companies to send food, medicine and other critical supplies to Iran.


"“The Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement will help ensure that humanitarian goods continue to reach the Iranian people without diversion by the regime," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Related Stories
Read
erdogan

Turkey strikes Syrian regime targets in retaliation: Erdogan 28 February 2020 01:56 AM

corona1

New coronavirus epidemic at "decisive point": WHO 27 February 2020 11:46 PM

tunisian_police_run_as_they_patrol_a_mountain_in_kasserine_october_23_2014._reuters

Tunisia announces death of 2 ISIS terrorists 27 February 2020 02:44 PM

4beac9e4-056d-457d-8621-e4bdbf82b1b6_16x9_788x442

China city offers $1,400 reward for virus patients who report to authorities 27 February 2020 01:38 PM

p084wpyy

Trump picks Pence to lead coronavirus response 27 February 2020 01:12 PM

corona12

Iran reports 22 deaths from coronavirus; 141 infected - IRNA 27 February 2020 01:03 PM

1990311-1078107573

Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages to holy sites over coronavirus 27 February 2020 12:21 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iran’s Incompetent Response to Coronavirus Threatens Middle East 27 February 2020 02:27 AM

Comments