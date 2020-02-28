Iraqi Forces Coalition says it seeks to abolish Allawi’s cabinet

The Iraqi Forces Coalition on Thursday said it seeks to abolish the government of Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi in a parliamentary session, not to postpone the parliament session devoted to granting confidence.



Iraq's parliament on Thursday adjourned a session to approve a new cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designated Mohammed Allawi, state television reported.



It said the parliament had failed to convene a quorum as many lawmakers unhappy with Allawi's ministerial nominees boycotted the session.

