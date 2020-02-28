Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 28 February 2020
Breaking
Iraq par't postpones vote on Allawi's government over lack of quorum Bahrain suspends flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon amid coronavirus fears Iraq closes public spaces as first coronavirus case hits capital Tunisia announces death of 2 ISIS terrorists China city offers $1,400 reward for virus patients who report to authorities Pope Francis rules out visiting Iraq this year Trump picks Pence to lead coronavirus response Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages to holy sites over coronavirus Iran’s Incompetent Response to Coronavirus Threatens Middle East Rouhani: Iran has no plans to quarantine cities over coronavirus outbreak
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 28 February 2020 01:31 AM

Iraqi Forces Coalition says it seeks to abolish Allawi’s cabinet

ifc
The Iraqi Forces Coalition on Thursday said it seeks to abolish the government of Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi in a parliamentary session, not to postpone the parliament session devoted to granting confidence.

Iraq's parliament on Thursday adjourned a session to approve a new cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designated Mohammed Allawi, state television reported.

It said the parliament had failed to convene a quorum as many lawmakers unhappy with Allawi's ministerial nominees boycotted the session.
Related Stories
Read
katayeb

US State Dept. announced targeting Iran-backed militia in Iraq 27 February 2020 11:34 PM

1991191-1552157342

Iraq par't postpones vote on Allawi's government over lack of quorum 27 February 2020 05:56 PM

b1ed2732-158b-4dff-9507-a1d4a5e3e1d2_16x9_788x442

Bahrain suspends flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon amid coronavirus fears 27 February 2020 05:41 PM

Allawi

Iraq fails to form new government, prolonging crisis 27 February 2020 05:33 PM

a1_197

Iraq closes public spaces as first coronavirus case hits capital 27 February 2020 02:49 PM

pope-francis-holds-the-weekly-general-audience-at-vatican-1

Pope Francis rules out visiting Iraq this year 27 February 2020 01:28 PM

corona1

Iraq reports first coronavirus case in Baghdad, sixth overall 27 February 2020 01:06 PM

Syrian army

Syrian government forces launch bid to take back Saraqeb town - Turkish official 27 February 2020 01:00 PM

Comments