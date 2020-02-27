Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 28 February 2020
Breaking
Iraq par't postpones vote on Allawi's government over lack of quorum Bahrain suspends flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon amid coronavirus fears Iraq closes public spaces as first coronavirus case hits capital Tunisia announces death of 2 ISIS terrorists China city offers $1,400 reward for virus patients who report to authorities Pope Francis rules out visiting Iraq this year Trump picks Pence to lead coronavirus response Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages to holy sites over coronavirus Iran’s Incompetent Response to Coronavirus Threatens Middle East Rouhani: Iran has no plans to quarantine cities over coronavirus outbreak
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 27 February 2020 05:56 PM

Iraq par't postpones vote on Allawi's government over lack of quorum

1991191-1552157342

Iraq's parliament on Thursday adjourned a session to approve a new cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designated Mohammed Allawi, state television reported.


It said the parliament had failed to convene a quorum as many lawmakers unhappy with Allawi's ministerial nominees boycotted the session.


The delay prolongs political deadlock after mass anti-government protests forced the resignation of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi in November. He remains in a caretaker capacity.


Those demonstrations, which broke out in October over lack of jobs and services and quickly spiralled into demands for the removal of Iraq's dysfunctional ruling elite, were met with force by security forces and powerful militia groups.


Around 500 people have been killed in unrest since then.


Protesters have mostly rejected Allawi as nominee for the premiership saying that he is part of the existing system that they view as corrupt.


According to Iraq's constitution, Allawi must get a cabinet approved through parliament or President Barham Salih will need to appoint a new candidate.

Related Stories
Read
ifc

Iraqi Forces Coalition says it seeks to abolish Allawi’s cabinet 28 February 2020 01:31 AM

katayeb

US State Dept. announced targeting Iran-backed militia in Iraq 27 February 2020 11:34 PM

b1ed2732-158b-4dff-9507-a1d4a5e3e1d2_16x9_788x442

Bahrain suspends flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon amid coronavirus fears 27 February 2020 05:41 PM

Allawi

Iraq fails to form new government, prolonging crisis 27 February 2020 05:33 PM

a1_197

Iraq closes public spaces as first coronavirus case hits capital 27 February 2020 02:49 PM

pope-francis-holds-the-weekly-general-audience-at-vatican-1

Pope Francis rules out visiting Iraq this year 27 February 2020 01:28 PM

corona1

Iraq reports first coronavirus case in Baghdad, sixth overall 27 February 2020 01:06 PM

Syrian army

Syrian government forces launch bid to take back Saraqeb town - Turkish official 27 February 2020 01:00 PM

Comments