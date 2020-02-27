Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 28 February 2020
Thursday، 27 February 2020 05:41 PM

Bahrain suspends flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon amid coronavirus fears

Bahrain suspended on Thursday all flights to and from Iraq and Lebanon as part of its latest efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to state news agency BNA.

The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) authority urged all citizens and residents who are currently in areas affected by the coronavirus and were planning to return to Bahrain to contact a dedicated hotline.


“All arrivals to Bahrain International Airport suspected of infection will be tested and, if found to be suffering from the condition, are immediately transferred to designated centers for isolation and treatment,” BNA reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in Bahrain increased to 33 on Thursday as the ministry of health confirmed seven new cases.

“Infected individuals were immediately transferred to Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Community Medical Center for isolation and treatment following tests that confirmed they were carrying COVID-19, upon arrival at Bahrain International Airport via indirect flights from Iran,” BNA reported.
