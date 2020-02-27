Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 27 February 2020
Breaking
China city offers $1,400 reward for virus patients who report to authorities Pope Francis rules out visiting Iraq this year Trump picks Pence to lead coronavirus response Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages to holy sites over coronavirus Iran’s Incompetent Response to Coronavirus Threatens Middle East Rouhani: Iran has no plans to quarantine cities over coronavirus outbreak Death toll of coronavirus in Iran rises to 19 Parties to Iran nuclear deal meet but make little progress on saving it Iranian clerics keep shrines open, even as virus spreads 39 ISIS members killed in overnight Iraqi operations
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 27 February 2020 01:28 PM

Pope Francis rules out visiting Iraq this year

pope-francis-holds-the-weekly-general-audience-at-vatican-1

Pope Francis indicated on Thursday that he would not be visiting Iraq this year as he had hoped to do.


His improvised comments to a group of visiting Iraqis during his general audience in St. Peter's Square were his clearest yet that the potentially dangerous trip had been indefinitely postponed.

 

Speaking to pilgrims from the Middle East during his general audience address, the pope gave a special welcome to people from Iraq, who he said were present in a “nice group.”

“Citizens of Iraq, I tell you I am very close to you. You are in a battlefield, you suffer a war, from one side and the other,” Francis said.

The pope said he is praying for peace in Iraq and referred to his hope to visit the country in 2020.

“I pray for you and I pray for peace in your country, which it was planned that I visit this year,” Francis said. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni subsequently confirmed that a papal visit to Iraq will not take place this year.

Pope Francis said in June he would like to visit Iraq in 2020 and two Catholic bishops from the country had also referred to the possibility of a papal trip there.
Related Stories
Read
corona1

Iraq reports first coronavirus case in Baghdad, sixth overall 27 February 2020 01:06 PM

Syrian army

Syrian government forces launch bid to take back Saraqeb town - Turkish official 27 February 2020 01:00 PM

Protests in Iraq's Tahrir Square

Iraq bans public gatherings and travel to nine countries amid coronavirus fears 26 February 2020 11:01 PM

Allawi

Ayad Allawi calls for pursuing killers of protesters 26 February 2020 09:13 PM

salih

Salih, health min. discuss measures to control coronavirus 26 February 2020 06:52 PM

ehshtbakaatt

39 ISIS members killed in overnight Iraqi operations 26 February 2020 06:27 PM

3

Coronavirus Breakout: Iraq Bans Entry to Citizens of Seven Countries 26 February 2020 03:33 PM

1

Erbil Governor Cancels Kurdish New Year Festivals Fearing Coronavirus Outbreak 26 February 2020 03:27 PM

Comments