Ayad Allawi calls for pursuing killers of protesters

Head of Al-Wataniya (National) Coalition Ayad Allawi affirmed his determination to pursue the demonstrators' killers and bring them to justice.

 

Allawi earlier censured those who seek assuming posts regardless protesters’ demands, describing it as dishonorable.

In a Tweet, Allawi said the government should, during the next period, be keen on holding the murderer of protesters accountable and on holding early elections.

Allawi condemned ignoring protesters’ demands and the oppression against protesters for five months.

