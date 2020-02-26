Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Wednesday، 26 February 2020 08:15 PM

Pakistan detects first coronavirus cases: health official

corona1234

Pakistan has detected its first two cases of novel coronavirus, a public health advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted Wednesday, days after Islamabad closed its land border with Iran, where 19 people have died from the virus.


"I can confirm first two cases of corona virus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control. I will hold press conf tomorrow on return from Taftan," tweeted Zafar Mirza, a public health advisor.

