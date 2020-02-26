Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Breaking
Death toll of coronavirus in Iran rises to 19 Parties to Iran nuclear deal meet but make little progress on saving it Iranian clerics keep shrines open, even as virus spreads 39 ISIS members killed in overnight Iraqi operations 8 Saudis sentenced to prison, death for spying for Iran Pompeo accuses Iran of hiding truth’ on spread of coronavirus Iraqi forces kill one protester in Baghdad, wound 24: Sources Egypt`s Former President Hosni Mubarak Dies Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 26 February 2020 07:31 PM

French court sentences militant in Syria to 12 years imprisonment

isis

A French court on Tuesday handed a 12-year jail term to a computer technician who traveled to Syria to wage jihad and trained under the suspected ringleader of the 2015 Paris attacks, AFP reported.


Reda Hame, 34, who was convicted of participating in a criminal conspiracy aimed at harming people, received weapons training and a mission from Abdelhamid Abaaoud during his eight-day stay in Syria in the summer of 2015. 


Abaaoud, who is believed to have coordinated the November 2015 attacks that left 130 people dead in Paris, taught him how to fire an assault rifle and handle a grenade.

Related Stories
Read
corona1234

Pakistan detects first coronavirus cases: health official 26 February 2020 08:15 PM

corona12

France reports its 1st coronavirus death 26 February 2020 06:56 PM

d3748a8a-490e-11ea-aeb3-955839e06441

Death toll of coronavirus in Iran rises to 19 26 February 2020 06:43 PM

download (4)

Parties to Iran nuclear deal meet but make little progress on saving it 26 February 2020 06:39 PM

iran-shrine-1-1200x676

Iranian clerics keep shrines open, even as virus spreads 26 February 2020 06:31 PM

2

Iran: Coronavirus Cases Rise to 139, Death Toll Reaches 19 26 February 2020 03:29 PM

corona12

Kazakhstan plans to suspend flights to Iran over coronavirus 26 February 2020 03:13 PM

erdogan

Erdogan: Turkey will drive Syrian forces back from Idlib posts this week 26 February 2020 03:05 PM

Comments