French court sentences militant in Syria to 12 years imprisonment

A French court on Tuesday handed a 12-year jail term to a computer technician who traveled to Syria to wage jihad and trained under the suspected ringleader of the 2015 Paris attacks, AFP reported.



Reda Hame, 34, who was convicted of participating in a criminal conspiracy aimed at harming people, received weapons training and a mission from Abdelhamid Abaaoud during his eight-day stay in Syria in the summer of 2015.



Abaaoud, who is believed to have coordinated the November 2015 attacks that left 130 people dead in Paris, taught him how to fire an assault rifle and handle a grenade.