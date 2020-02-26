Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Wednesday، 26 February 2020 06:52 PM

Salih, health min. discuss measures to control coronavirus

President Barham Salih met with Minister of Health Jaafar Sadiq Allawi at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, where they discussed the precautionary measures taken by ministry against the new coronavirus to prevent any case of epidemics and coronavirus infection from being arrived and spread in the country.  

 

Salih emphasized that extremely important should be given by the ministry for addressing the infectious diseases as well as providing appropriate medical examinations required which would prevent coronavirus from being arrived in Iraq.


Furthermore, there is a need to develop the performance of the medical centers and health-care institutions. And all precautionary actions which would maintain the health of the population need to be taken, he confirmed.


The minister, in turn, reviewed the ministry's plans to counter the threat of the new coronavirus in addition to the steps taken to protect citizens from being infected by the coronavirus. These could be done by offering a healthy and adequate environment.

