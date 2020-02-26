Death toll of coronavirus in Iran rises to 19

Nineteen people have died and 139 people have been infected by coronavirus in Iran, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Wednesday in an announcement on state TV.



Iran has the highest number of deaths from coronavirus outside China, where the virus emerged late last year.



The Health Ministry urged Iranians to stay at home.



Iran said on Monday 900 cases were suspected, dismissing claims by a lawmaker from Qom who said 50 people had died in the city, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Iran, which confirmed its first two deaths last week in Qom, has yet to say how many people it has quarantined, but the semi-official Mehr news agency said 320 people had been hospitalized.



Iraj Harirchi, Iran’s deputy health minister, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now under quarantine.



Seven Arab countries have reported their first cases of coronavirus, with those infected all having links to Iran. Kuwait said the number of infected people there had risen to eight.













