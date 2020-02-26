Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Wednesday، 26 February 2020 03:33 PM

Coronavirus Breakout: Iraq Bans Entry to Citizens of Seven Countries

Iraqi government on Tuesday announced that citizens of seven countries will be denied entry to Iraq as the fear of coronavirus breakout grows in the country.

According to a press release by the ministry of health, citizens from Iran, China, Italy, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea are not allowed to enter Iraq until further notice.

The decision comes amid growing number of coronavirus fatalities and infections in these countries. Iraq has already closed down the border crossings with Iran.

As of Wednesday, 26th February, one case of coronavirus in Iraq’s southern city of Najaf and four others in the northern city of Kirkuk have been confirmed.
