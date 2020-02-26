Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Wednesday، 26 February 2020 03:29 PM

Iran: Coronavirus Cases Rise to 139, Death Toll Reaches 19

Iran announced four new casualties of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 19.

A spokesperson for Iran Health Ministry said 44 new cases of infection with coronavirus were recorded in the country, which makes the total number of infected people 139.

According to the spokesperson, the new cases are recorded in different provinces around the country. However, the central province of Qom still has the highest number of infected individuals.

As the fear for the spread of the virus grows in the region, Kurdistan has closed down the borders with Iran. The regional government of Kurdistan also shut down schools and universities as part of strict measures to counter the outbreak.
