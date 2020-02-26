Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Breaking
Death toll of coronavirus in Iran rises to 19 Parties to Iran nuclear deal meet but make little progress on saving it Iranian clerics keep shrines open, even as virus spreads 39 ISIS members killed in overnight Iraqi operations 8 Saudis sentenced to prison, death for spying for Iran Pompeo accuses Iran of hiding truth’ on spread of coronavirus Iraqi forces kill one protester in Baghdad, wound 24: Sources Egypt`s Former President Hosni Mubarak Dies Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 26 February 2020 03:27 PM

Erbil Governor Cancels Kurdish New Year Festivals Fearing Coronavirus Outbreak

1
Erbil Governor on Wednesday announced that all Nawroz (Kurdish New Year) festivals are cancelled as part of measures against coronavirus outbreak.

Every year on 21st March, which marks the Kurdish New Year’s Eve, hundreds of thousands of people gather together to celebrate the beginning of Spring around Kurdistan.

Governor Firsat Sofi told reporters that all public festivals are cancelled for this year despite the fact that there has been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Kurdistan Region.

However, since Kurdistan borders Iran where 19 people have so far died from coronavirus, the regional government has taken strict measures to prevent the spread of the new virus.

KRG has already closed down the border crossings with Iran and suspended the schools and universities while preparations at hospitals and healthcare centers are underway.
Related Stories
Read
Allawi

Ayad Allawi calls for pursuing killers of protesters 26 February 2020 09:13 PM

salih

Salih, health min. discuss measures to control coronavirus 26 February 2020 06:52 PM

ehshtbakaatt

39 ISIS members killed in overnight Iraqi operations 26 February 2020 06:27 PM

3

Coronavirus Breakout: Iraq Bans Entry to Citizens of Seven Countries 26 February 2020 03:33 PM

ERpjy6TXUAExgFK

Iraqi forces kill one protester in Baghdad, wound 24: Sources 26 February 2020 12:10 AM

corona12

First Iraqis catch coronavirus amid fear of Iran epidemic spillover 25 February 2020 11:06 PM

Protests in Iraq's Tahrir Square

Iraqi nurse spends her weekends stitching wounds at protest site 24 February 2020 01:11 PM

us troops bp

US urges Allawi to protect its troops, meet protest grievances 24 February 2020 12:51 PM

Comments