Kazakhstan plans to suspend flights to Iran over coronavirus

Kazakhstan's chief sanitary doctor says the country plans to suspend flights to and from Iran from March 1 because of the spread of the new coronavirus.



Zhandarbek Bekshin told a press briefing in Nur-Sultan on February 26 that Kazakhstan will also reduce the number of flights to and from South Korea, another country with a large number of coronavirus cases, from nine to three per week.



Kazakhstan has registered no cases of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people globally, causing around 2,700 deaths, mainly in China.



South Korea has the most infections outside China -- more than 1,000. Ten people have died from the disease.



Iran has nearly 135 confirmed cases of coronavirus and officially 19 deaths, but there has been speculation that Tehran is underreporting the extent of the outbreak in the country.

