8 Saudis sentenced to prison, death for spying for Iran

Saudi Arabia issued preliminary sentences for eight Saudi nationals, charging them with spying for Iran and monitoring two foreign embassies in the Kingdom.

The Saudi State Security Court sentenced one person to death and seven to prison on espionage charges.

The death sentence was given to a person who was proven to have leaked confidential information to Iranian intelligence.

The confidential information which was leaked affects Saudi national security and includes intelligence on two foreign embassies, such as their entrances, exits, and security presence. It was not specified which embassies.

In January, US President Donald Trump had said that Iran had probably targeted the US embassy in Baghdad and was aiming to attack four US embassies when its top general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike.

Some of the accused provided Iran with information that affect the internal affairs and economy of Saudi Arabia. They were rewarded financially for their services.

All those sentenced to prison were informed that they will have the right to appeal the sentence during the 30 days which follow the official sentencing.



