Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Breaking
8 Saudis sentenced to prison, death for spying for Iran Pompeo accuses Iran of hiding truth’ on spread of coronavirus Iraqi forces kill one protester in Baghdad, wound 24: Sources Egypt`s Former President Hosni Mubarak Dies Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 26 February 2020 12:16 AM

8 Saudis sentenced to prison, death for spying for Iran

bd6f07ab-1e85-4451-9755-76c86a2b7f2d_16x9_788x442

Saudi Arabia issued preliminary sentences for eight Saudi nationals, charging them with spying for Iran and monitoring two foreign embassies in the Kingdom.

The Saudi State Security Court sentenced one person to death and seven to prison on espionage charges.

The death sentence was given to a person who was proven to have leaked confidential information to Iranian intelligence.

The confidential information which was leaked affects Saudi national security and includes intelligence on two foreign embassies, such as their entrances, exits, and security presence. It was not specified which embassies.

In January, US President Donald Trump had said that Iran had probably targeted the US embassy in Baghdad and was aiming to attack four US embassies when its top general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike.

Some of the accused provided Iran with information that affect the internal affairs and economy of Saudi Arabia. They were rewarded financially for their services.

All those sentenced to prison were informed that they will have the right to appeal the sentence during the 30 days which follow the official sentencing.

Related Stories
Read
000_1P94VN-e1582647927663-640x400

Pompeo accuses Iran of hiding truth’ on spread of coronavirus 26 February 2020 12:13 AM

4

Kuwait suspends all flights with Singapore, Japan over Coronavirus fears: KUNA 25 February 2020 11:22 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

U.S. 'deeply concerned' about Iran hiding coronavirus information 25 February 2020 11:13 PM

059fcb43-9b39-4a7b-afe9-6d1ed579f092_16x9_788x442

Iran’s deputy health minister says he has coronavirus 25 February 2020 11:01 PM

4

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 16 as worries deepen 25 February 2020 06:12 PM

unnamed

Egypt`s Former President Hosni Mubarak Dies 25 February 2020 04:21 PM

a39e8b3f-ec64-4a7e-b894-3f67208fc8e9_16x9_788x442

Iran police seize protective masks hoarded by couple at residential parking 24 February 2020 07:47 PM

gettyimages-645688972_92e9a3eab1e5181217ac1fc1df294809.fit-2000w

Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 24 February 2020 06:22 PM

Comments