Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Breaking
8 Saudis sentenced to prison, death for spying for Iran Pompeo accuses Iran of hiding truth’ on spread of coronavirus Iraqi forces kill one protester in Baghdad, wound 24: Sources Egypt`s Former President Hosni Mubarak Dies Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 26 February 2020 12:13 AM

Pompeo accuses Iran of hiding truth’ on spread of coronavirus

000_1P94VN-e1582647927663-640x400

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday demanded that Iran “tell the truth” about a coronavirus outbreak, voicing alarm at allegations of a cover-up.

“The United States is deeply concerned by information indicating the Iranian regime may have suppressed vital details about the outbreak in that country,” Pompeo told reporters in Washington.

 

Iran has reported 15 deaths from the epidemic, more than in any country other than China. Both countries are considered top adversaries by President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Iranian government has pledged greater transparency after a lawmaker alleged that the clerical regime was playing down the outbreak and that the toll could be as high as 50.

Pompeo said that both China and Iran could have better contained coronavirus if they allowed free expression and he saluted foreign journalists who have reported on the epidemic.

“If China permitted its own important journals and medical personnel to speak and investigate freely, Chinese officials and other nations would have been far better prepared to address the challenge,” Pompeo said.

 

Pompeo said that the United States had quarantined all people known to have contracted the virus and that Washington would take further “appropriate action” if needed.



Related Stories
Read
bd6f07ab-1e85-4451-9755-76c86a2b7f2d_16x9_788x442

8 Saudis sentenced to prison, death for spying for Iran 26 February 2020 12:16 AM

4

Kuwait suspends all flights with Singapore, Japan over Coronavirus fears: KUNA 25 February 2020 11:22 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

U.S. 'deeply concerned' about Iran hiding coronavirus information 25 February 2020 11:13 PM

059fcb43-9b39-4a7b-afe9-6d1ed579f092_16x9_788x442

Iran’s deputy health minister says he has coronavirus 25 February 2020 11:01 PM

4

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 16 as worries deepen 25 February 2020 06:12 PM

unnamed

Egypt`s Former President Hosni Mubarak Dies 25 February 2020 04:21 PM

a39e8b3f-ec64-4a7e-b894-3f67208fc8e9_16x9_788x442

Iran police seize protective masks hoarded by couple at residential parking 24 February 2020 07:47 PM

gettyimages-645688972_92e9a3eab1e5181217ac1fc1df294809.fit-2000w

Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 24 February 2020 06:22 PM

Comments