Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Breaking
8 Saudis sentenced to prison, death for spying for Iran Pompeo accuses Iran of hiding truth’ on spread of coronavirus Iraqi forces kill one protester in Baghdad, wound 24: Sources Egypt`s Former President Hosni Mubarak Dies Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101 Oman suspends flights with Iran over coronavirus Iran denies virus cover-up and claim of 50 deaths Iran voter turnout lowest since 1979 Revolution KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices Iran records highest deaths rate of coronavirus outside Asia
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 25 February 2020 11:06 PM

First Iraqis catch coronavirus amid fear of Iran epidemic spillover

corona12

Iraq shut schools and universities on Tuesday and told citizens to avoid mass gatherings, as it rushed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from its neighbor Iran, hit by what appeared to be the worst outbreak outside of China.

An Iraqi family of four who returned from Iran tested positive for the coronavirus in Kirkuk province. They were the first Iraqis known to have caught the disease, a day after an Iranian student in Najaf became Iraq’s first confirmed case.


Measures to curb the spread could have major political repercussions in Iraq, where around 500 people have been killed in anti-government protests since last year. A populist cleric called off plans on Tuesday for a “million-man” demonstration.


In Mosul, all public offices would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, the governor said. Mosques were instructed to include advice on avoiding coronavirus in their Friday sermons.


Iraq is deeply concerned about its exposure to the Iranian outbreak. It has cultural and religious ties with its neighbor and receives millions of Iranian pilgrims each year at holy festivals.

The Iraqi government, which has already banned all travel from Iran and China, added Italy, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore and Japan to its travel ban list on Tuesday. Returning Iraqi citizens are exempt, as are diplomats.
On Tuesday the government urged Iraqis to avoid all public gatherings.

 

Gatherings were banned in Najaf, one of the most heavily visited pilgrimage sites in the world. Schools and universities were shut, for 10 days in Najaf and indefinitely in Kirkuk. The autonomous northern Kurdish region canceled all education until after a March 20 holiday.


Iran has reported 16 coronavirus deaths, the most outside China, and at least 95 confirmed cases including the deputy health minister. On Monday it said it had 900 suspected cases, which, if confirmed, would be the most outside China. The semi-official Mehr news agency said 320 people have been hospitalized in Iran.


International experts worry that official numbers could underestimate the scale of Iran’s outbreak.


The four new cases in Iraq were placed in quarantine, the health ministry said. The Iranian student was sent back to Iran by ambulance.

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic have grown sharply this week after sharp rises in new cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea. The virus has infected more than 80,000 people and killed more than 2,660 in China, where it originated late last year.


Najaf, burial place of the Prophet Muhammad’s son-in-law Ali, attracts millions of Shi’ite pilgrims each year.


The governor of Kerbala, another Shi’ite holy city which attracts millions of pilgrims a year, banned Iranian and Chinese visitors.

Related Stories
Read
ERpjy6TXUAExgFK

Iraqi forces kill one protester in Baghdad, wound 24: Sources 26 February 2020 12:10 AM

Protests in Iraq's Tahrir Square

Iraqi nurse spends her weekends stitching wounds at protest site 24 February 2020 01:11 PM

us troops bp

US urges Allawi to protect its troops, meet protest grievances 24 February 2020 12:51 PM

act

2 activists kidnapped in Baghdad amid protests: IWDC 23 February 2020 08:16 PM

Masks34546

KRG shuts down 13 pharmacies, stores for hiking face mask prices 23 February 2020 04:41 PM

halboosi

Halbousi calls for extraordinary session on gov’t formation 23 February 2020 03:49 PM

corona12

Iraq affirms solidarity with China over coronavirus 23 February 2020 03:45 PM

unitad

Salih, UNITAD chief discuss efforts to punish ISIS terrorists 23 February 2020 03:39 PM

Comments